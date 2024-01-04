iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $89,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

