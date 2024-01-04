iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,613,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,122,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.53 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.