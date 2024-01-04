iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.53 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

