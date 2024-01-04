iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWF opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

