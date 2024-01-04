iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

