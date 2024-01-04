iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

