J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $210.00 at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.74.

JBHT opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

