Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

