Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 4.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 15,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 100,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon bought 849,854 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,988,642.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 849,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,642.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

