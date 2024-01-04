JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,455,100 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 10,761,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114,551.0 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of JDHIF stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. JD Health International has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

