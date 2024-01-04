Jefferies Financial Group Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

