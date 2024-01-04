Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) to “Buy”

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

