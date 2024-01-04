Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFIN opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 88.22%.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

