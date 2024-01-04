Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

JNJ opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.