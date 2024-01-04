Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 86.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

