JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $495.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $172.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.