JPMorgan China Growth & Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.72) on Thursday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 204.13 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 423 ($5.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.33 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

Featured Articles

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

