JPMorgan China Growth & Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.76 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.76 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Down 1.2 %
JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.72) on Thursday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 204.13 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 423 ($5.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,608.33 and a beta of 0.60.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
