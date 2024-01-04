JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

