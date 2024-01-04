JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (JSGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Up 2.3 %
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,352.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a twelve month low of GBX 283.74 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.08 ($4.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.99.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I
