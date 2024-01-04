JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (JSGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Stock Up 2.3 %

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I stock opened at GBX 318 ($4.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,352.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I has a twelve month low of GBX 283.74 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.08 ($4.32). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 301.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.99.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I alerts:

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.