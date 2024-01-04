Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,719 shares of company stock worth $19,632,188. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

