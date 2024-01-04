Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.65 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

