KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.7% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.