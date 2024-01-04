Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNTK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,036,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 510,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the period.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.69. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

