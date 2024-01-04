Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $703.37 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $561.06 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $690.80 and its 200 day moving average is $668.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

