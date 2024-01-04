Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE NEM opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,183 shares of company stock worth $848,656. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

