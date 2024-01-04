Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $57.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

