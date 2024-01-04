Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,895 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KMB opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

