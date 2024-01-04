Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 320.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 377,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after buying an additional 373,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after buying an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 317,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 220,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.