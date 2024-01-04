Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,369 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RIO opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

