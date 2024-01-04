Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,369 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE RIO opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
