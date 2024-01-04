Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 141.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,539,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 55.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

UNP opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.36.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

