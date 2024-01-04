Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

