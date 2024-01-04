Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSG opened at $163.72 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

