Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

