Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

