Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

