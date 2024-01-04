Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $180.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
