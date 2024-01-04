Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after buying an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,500.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,500.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,340.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $818.01 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.