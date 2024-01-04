Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $498.02 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

