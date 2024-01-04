Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WEC stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

