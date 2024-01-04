Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $371,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.