Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.