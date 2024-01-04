Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KISB opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Kish Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kish Bancorp
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2024 stock watch: The Magnificent 7’s role In market performance
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.