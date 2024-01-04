Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knightscope by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 974,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Knightscope in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knightscope by 104.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Knightscope by 215.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Knightscope in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSCP stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

