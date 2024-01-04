KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 492,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 6.3 %

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.47. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

