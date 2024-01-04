Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,159 shares of company stock worth $1,436,577. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 0.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

