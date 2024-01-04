Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Critical Analysis

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kymera Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 5 0 2.50 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.66%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 27.13 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -7.98 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 163.30 -$19.44 million ($0.43) -1.09

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -357.47% -37.56% -28.49% AIM ImmunoTech -10,764.25% -67.33% -59.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

