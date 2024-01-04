Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51. Lear has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

