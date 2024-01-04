Lindenwold Advisors INC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $171.31 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $172.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

