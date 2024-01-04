Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 179 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $11,680,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 270.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UNH opened at $542.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $501.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

