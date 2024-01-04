LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

LL Flooring stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

About LL Flooring

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 518,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 386,001 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 385,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 384,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.